Matteo Berrettini pulls out of Paris Masters due to injury

World number six Matteo Berrettini has withdrawn from next week's ATP 1000 Paris Masters event due to stiffness in the neck, the Italian said on Saturday.

Berrettini, who has already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin later this month, lost a tight three-setter to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals of the Vienna Open on Friday.

"I have had some stiffness in my neck over the last few days so have decided to withdraw from Paris Bercy. I would like to make sure I am 100% ready to compete in Torino for the ATP Finals. Thanks for all the support and see you in Torino," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Berrettini earlier this year reached the final of Wimbledon and the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open, losing to world number one Novak Djokovic on both occasions.

