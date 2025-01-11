McEnroe leaves no stone unturned with Swiatek-Sinner ‘doping scandals’ verdict, claims ‘they don’t care about the sport’

2024 saw two high-profile doping cases in tennis, involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek. First it was Sinner, whose US Open title run began with a doping scandal. It was revealed that the Italian had tested positive twice for an anabolic agent in March, but an independent tribunal accepted his defense that it was due to unintentional contamination. It looked like Sinner was safe, but soon the WADA appealed the decision to CAS, and the verdict is expected to come this year. John McEnroe passed his verdict on Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner's doping scandals.

It just didn’t end there, as a high-profile case popped in the WTA circuit next, and it was Iga Swiatek. The Polish ace, who lost her no. 1 position to Aryna Sabalenka this year, served a one-month doping ban which ended in December. She received the ban after testing positive for a prohibited substance in an out-of-competition sample in August. The ITIA accepted her defense that the contamination was due to non-regulated medication melatonin, which was manufactured and sold in Poland.

Speaking on the two doping cases, tennis legend John McEnroe expressed frustration with its impact on tennis. “The recent doping controversies have not damaged the reputation of tennis, but having a single commissioner would help clear up the confusion surrounding doping cases. I don't think it has done any harm because, if you look at it, in other sports it is much worse. In my opinion, tennis is cleaner than any other sport, although that doesn't mean there are no problems,” he said.

“We need a tennis commissioner who goes out there and speaks for the players to defend them or not defend them. The point is we don't have anyone to speak for them. It seems like it will never happen because people are too busy, these tournaments protect their interests. They care about themselves, they don't care enough about the sport,” he added.

Sinner and Swiatek have received mixed reactions from fans and current players. Some have supported them, but many, including Novak Djokovic, have criticised the respective investigations, comparing it to players who received longer bans for similar cases.