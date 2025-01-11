Gael Monfils breaks Roger Federer's record to become oldest player to win ATP Tour title

Gael Monfils etched his name on the history books of tennis on January 11 (Saturday) by becoming the oldest player to win an ATP Tour title. He secured a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs in the Auckland Classic final. At 38 years and 132 days old, Monfils surpassed Roger Federer’s record, which he set when he won his final ATP title at the Swiss Indoors in 2019 at the age of 38 years and 74 days. Gael Monfils of France holds up the trophy after defeating Zizou Bergs of Belgium to win the men's singles of the ASB Classic tennis tournament at Manuka Doctor Arena in Auckland, New Zealand(AP)

Monfils’s triumph in Auckland marked his 13th career title, 20 years after he claimed his first in 2005. The Frenchman displayed his trademark blend of aggressive shot-making and relentless defence, overpowering Bergs, who was contesting his first ATP final. Monfils broke serve early in both sets and was untroubled by the young Belgian’s attempts to fight back.

The victory is a testament to Monfils’s enduring passion for tennis, which he discussed ahead of the tournament. "I love tennis. I love what I’m doing, so all the sacrifices are easier," Monfils said. Despite being 38, he expressed his belief in continuing to play at a high level, saying, “I still have the passion to play tennis, I still feel like I strike a very good ball.”

Monfils celebrated his historic win with a roar and flexed his muscles for the crowd, reflecting on how age has not slowed him down. "Age is a number but I keep working," he remarked, proud of his achievements. His victory sees him rise to 41st in the ATP rankings, 11 places higher than before, as he now heads to Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Monfils, who won his first ATP title two decades ago, will face fellow Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round of the Australian Open. With his Auckland win, Monfils enters the Grand Slam with momentum, proving that age is no barrier to achieving success at the highest level of tennis.