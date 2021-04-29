Home / Sports / Tennis / Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury
tennis

Muguruza pulls out of Madrid Open with leg injury

The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 29, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Spain's Garbine Muguruza (AP)

Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury.

The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.

“This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can make,” Muguruza said. “But the problem has come back and the last scan confirmed that I’m not 100% recovered to be able to compete and the medical recommendation is to rest.”

Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria Jiménez 6-4, 6-0.

Garbine Muguruza pulled out of the Madrid Open on Thursday after failing to recover from a leg injury.

The Spaniard was scheduled to face Sloane Stephens in the first round.

“This is the worst news and the most painful decision any player can make,” Muguruza said. “But the problem has come back and the last scan confirmed that I’m not 100% recovered to be able to compete and the medical recommendation is to rest.”

Also, Jil Teichmann beat fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the first round, while Angelique Kerber defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6 (5), 6-1 and Kiki Bertens beat Victoria Jiménez 6-4, 6-0.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
garbine muguruza
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Irrfan Khan
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP