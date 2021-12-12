Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year
tennis

Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year

Published on Dec 12, 2021 10:48 PM IST
Reuters |

Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year.

Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Iga Swiatek's coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, won the award last year.

World No.1 Ash Barty was earlier named WTA Player of the Year for the second time and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title.

 

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
wta conchita martinez garbine muguruza
