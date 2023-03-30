Mukund Sasikumar moves into singles Quarterfinals of ITF Mysuru Open 2023

India’s Mukund Sasikumar stormed into the singles quarterfinals of the Cycle Pure Agarbathi ITF Mysuru Open 2023 with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 victory over compatriot Faisal Qamar at the Mysore Tennis Club on Thursday.

It was Sasikumar’s second match of the day as the fourth seeded Indian earlier had to complete his last evenings’ Round of 32 draw against Serbia’s Boris Butulija.

Rain had interrupted the match on Wednesday evening when Sasikumar was leading the match 2-1 in the first set, and the Indian took the match to its logical conclusion with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win.

Unseeded Indian Karan Singh created flutters on the day when he toppled 7th seeded compatriot Sidharth Rawat 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to move into quarterfinals.

Mysuru lad SD Prajwal Dev overcame compatriot Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 7-6 (6) to grab a berth in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles, top-seeded Indians B Rithvick Choudary and Niki Poonacha moved into the semifinals after getting better of Indo-French pair of Nitin Kumar Sinha and Florent Bax 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Earlier, fourth seeded Indian pair of Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar defeated American duo of Dali Blanch and Nicholas Bybel 6-3, 6-7 (5), 12-10 to enter the semifinals.

Mukund Sasikumar partnered with Vishnu Vardhan in the doubles but their quarterfinal match against Indians Faisal Qamar and Fardeen Quamar was postponed to Friday. Mukund and Vishnu were leading 7-6 (7), 1-1.

Results (Singles, R32)

Mukund Sasikumar (Ind) beat Boris Butulija (SRB) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Results (Singles, R16)

Karan Singh (IND) beat (7) Siddharth Rawat (IND) 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4

Floernt Bax (FRA) beat Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-1, 7-5

Ellis Blake (AUS) beat Mitsuki Wei Kang (MAS) 6-2, 6-3

Mukund Sasikumar (IND) beat Faisal Qamar (IND) 6-1, 6-2

Oliver Crawford (USA) beat Ishaque Eqbal (Ind) 6-3, 6-3

Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) beat Rishabh Agarwal (IND) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

George Loffhagen (GBR) beat Woobin Shin (KOR) 6-0, 6-1

S D Prajwal Dev (IND) beat Vishnu Vardhan (IND) 6-4, 7-6 (6)

Results (Doubles, QF)

B Rithvick Choudary / Niki Poonacha (IND) beat Florent Bax (FRA) / Nitin Kumar Sinha (IND) 6-3, 7-6 (3). Blake Ellis (AUS) / Vladyslav Orlov (UKR) beat Karan Singh (IND) / Ishaque Eqbal (IND) 6-1, 7-5, Parikshit Somani (IND) / Manish Sureshkumar (IND) beat Dali Blanch (USA) / Nicholas Bybel (USA) 6-3, 6-7 (5), 12-10

