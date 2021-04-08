Home / Sports / Tennis / Musetti beats top-seeded Evans at Sardegna Open
Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti saved four match points before beating top-seeded Daniel Evans 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8) Thursday to reach the Sardegna Open quarterfinals.

The 19-year-old Musetti closed the match out with a drop-shot winner then slammed his racket to the clay in celebration.

Musetti, who won the boys title at the 2019 Australian Open, is the youngest player ranked in the top 100 at No. 90.

Musetti will next face defending champion Laslo Djere, who defeated sixth-seeded John Millman 6-3, 6-3.

Also at the Cagliari Tennis Club, third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego eliminated Gilles Simon 6-4, 6-1 and will next face Yannick Hanfmann, who defeated Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-1.

Djere won the first edition of the tournament at Forte Village in October.

