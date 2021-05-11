Home / Sports / Tennis / Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach
tennis

Nadal casts doubts over Olympic participation with wait-and-watch approach

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Spain's Rafael Nadal(REUTERS)

Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.

Nadal, who won a singles gold in Beijing 2008 and added a doubles title in Rio de Janeiro eight years later partnering Marc Lopez, said that he is yet to firm up his plans on travelling to Tokyo.

"I don't know yet. Honestly I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. I don't know my calendar," Nadal told a news conference at the Rome Masters.

"In a normal world I'll never think about missing Olympics. There's no doubt about that. Everybody knows how important it has been for me to always play in the Olympics.

"Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months. I need to organise my schedule... In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100% from Jan. 1 until the end of the season."

Japan's top-ranked men's and women's players - Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka - have raised concerns about staging the Games amid the pandemic.

"This year is a bit different, no? We need to be flexible. We need to adapt about things that are happening," Nadal said.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in last week's Madrid Open, opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

"... Tomorrow is going to be a tough start, one of the toughest possible against Sinner," Nadal said.

Rafa Nadal has raised doubts about his participation in this year's Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic, saying on Tuesday that he has to be flexible and cannot give a clear answer until he organises his schedule for the year.

Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases, raising new questions about whether the rescheduled July 23-Aug. 8 Games should go ahead.

Nadal, who won a singles gold in Beijing 2008 and added a doubles title in Rio de Janeiro eight years later partnering Marc Lopez, said that he is yet to firm up his plans on travelling to Tokyo.

"I don't know yet. Honestly I can't give you a clear answer because I don't know. I don't know my calendar," Nadal told a news conference at the Rome Masters.

"In a normal world I'll never think about missing Olympics. There's no doubt about that. Everybody knows how important it has been for me to always play in the Olympics.

"Under these circumstances, I don't know. Let's see what's going on in the next couple of months. I need to organise my schedule... In a normal year, I know my schedule almost 100% from Jan. 1 until the end of the season."

Japan's top-ranked men's and women's players - Kei Nishikori and Naomi Osaka - have raised concerns about staging the Games amid the pandemic.

"This year is a bit different, no? We need to be flexible. We need to adapt about things that are happening," Nadal said.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion, who was beaten in straight sets by Alexander Zverev in last week's Madrid Open, opens his Rome Masters campaign against local favourite Jannik Sinner on Wednesday.

"... Tomorrow is going to be a tough start, one of the toughest possible against Sinner," Nadal said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafa nadal tokyo olympics 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Penguins eagerly wait to be weighed, get treats. Video is a mood lifter

People are posting hilarious comments to this tweet on mangoes and math problems

Doggo acts extra cautious around suspicious package, does this. Watch

Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Munmun Dutta
Covid-19
Eid-ul-Fitr 2021 moon sighting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP