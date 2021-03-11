Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event
Rafa Nadal will not compete at next week's ATP 500 event in Dubai as he has not recovered fully from a back issue sustained ahead of the Australian Open, the world No.2 said on Thursday.
Nadal struggled with the problem in the build-up to the year's first Grand Slam and skipped Spain's ATP Cup ties but still managed to reach the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park without dropping a set before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The 34-year-old 20-times Grand Slam champion has not played since that defeat and was awarded a wild card to compete at the March 14-20 tournament in Dubai.
"I would like to thank the @DDFTennis for the wild card invitation sent to me," Nadal said on Twitter.
"We seriously thought about coming to play, but I don't think I am ready to play yet."
Nadal is still entered at the Miami Open, an ATP 1000 event to be held from March 24-April 4.