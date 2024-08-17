Next Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz duel date revealed, and it will be before US Open 2024

A few weeks ago, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz clashed in a high-stakes battle for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, where Djokovic emerged victorious. Now, these two tennis giants are set to face each other again, but this time in a more relaxed setting—a charity exhibition match ahead of the U.S. Open. Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) shakes hands with Carlos Alcaraz of Spain (L) after the Men Singles gold medal match of the Tennis competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games(EPA-EFE)

On August 21, during the U.S. Open fan week, Djokovic will team up with tennis legend John McEnroe, while Alcaraz will join forces with Andre Agassi. The event, titled "Stars of the Open," is not just a showcase of tennis skills but also a celebration of tennis history, as the four players on the court collectively hold 43 Grand Slam titles.

The match promises a mix of nostalgia and high-energy competition, with a generational clash that will delight tennis fans. A portion of the proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the USTA Foundation, contributing to tennis development programs across the United States.

For Djokovic, this exhibition comes after his monumental victory in Paris, where he completed the Career Golden Slam by securing his first Olympic gold. With 24 major titles already under his belt, he heads into the U.S. Open, aiming to extend his record to 25.

"Everything I felt in that moment when I won surpassed everything I thought or hoped that it would," Djokovic said after winning the gold medal."Being on that court with the Serbian flag raising, singing the Serbian anthem, with the gold around my neck, I think nothing can beat that in terms of professional sport. It definitely stands out as the biggest sporting achievement I have had."

On the other hand, Alcaraz has also had an impressive season, capturing both the French Open and Wimbledon titles before taking silver in Paris. Despite their competitive rivalry, this event will allow both players to showcase a lighter side of their game while giving back to the sport.

The charity match is part of a broader celebration during the U.S. Open Fan Week, including various entertainment events and opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite players before the tournament.