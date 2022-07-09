Nick Kyrgios reveals epic five-word message Novak Djokovic sent him a week before Wimbledon 2022 final

After 13-days of riveting action, it all comes down to the match that matters the most - the Wimbledon 2022 final. And it will be Nick Kyrgios, who reached his maiden Grand Slam final after receiving a walkover in the semis with injured Rafael Nadal pulling out, up against three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic on Centre Court on Sunday. And ahead of the big final, Kyrgios revealed an epic message he received from Djokovic a week before the summit clash.

Kyrgios wasn't considered a title favourite, although his impressive run on grass in the build-up to the event at the All England Club, certainly made him an underdog. Yet, in a draw that comprised the likes of two title favourites Matteo Berrettini and Nadal, it was the Aussie who reached his maiden Slam final, albeit the Italian had withdrawn a day before the start of the tournament owing to Covid-19.

Kyrgios will now face Djokovic, who beat Cameron Norrie in a four-setter semi-final tie on Centre Court on Friday to reach his eighth Wimbledon final. And while the Serb was up against the home favourite, Kyrgios revealed the message he received from the defending champion earlier this week.

"We actually message each other on DMs in Instagram now and stuff. It's real weird. Actually, like, earlier in the week, he was like, 'Hopefully I'll see you Sunday'," said the Aussie as he explained his "bromance" with Djokovic in a pre-final press conference.

However, this "bromance" has been after Kyrgios showed support towards Djokovic after the latter was denied entry into Australia for the Australian Open earlier this year.

"We definitely have a bit of a bromance now, which is weird. I think everyone knows there was no love lost for a while there. I think it was healthy for the sport. I think every time we played each other, there was hype around it. It was interesting for the media, the people watching, all that," Kyrgios explained.

