Nick Kyrgios sparks Australian Open doubt after fresh injury scare; withdraws from Novak Djokovic exhibition match

Nick Kyrgios sparked a major concern on Thursday ahead of the start of the 2025 edition of the Australian Open as the Aussie withdrew from an exhibition match, where he was due to play Novak Djokovic, citing an abdominal injury. Nick Kyrgios of Australia and Novak Djokovic of Serbia (not pictured) hit a return against Michael Venus of New Zealand and Nikola Mektic of Croatia during their men's doubles match at the Brisbane International tennis tournament(AFP)

Kyrgios, who has not played in the Australian Open since 2022 owing to injury concerns, gave an update on his injury on social media, although he asserted that he will be "OK" for the season's first Grand Slam, which will begin on January 12.

“Unfortunately won’t be able to play my good friend Novak Djokovic this Thursday on the 9th as I’ve had an ultrasound on my abdominal and have a grade one strain,” he wrote on Instagram. “Will be resting and doing everything I can to be OK by the Australian Open.”

The injury comes as a fresh blow to the former Wimbledon finalist who only made a comeback to the tour last week after a wrist injury left him on the sidelines for over a year, which was preceded by a knee injury that cost him his participation in the 2023 Australian Open. Kyrgios underwent three rounds of surgery for the career-threatening injury.

The 29-year-old, who is on the verge of missing out on the Australian Open for the third straight year, has not played a Grand Slam match since the 2022 US Open. The injury also left him in doubt over his participation in Australia's impending Davis Cup tie against Sweden on January 31.

Unranked Kyrgios, who has been given a protected ranking of No.21 at the Australian Open, played just three matches this season, all at Brisbane International. He lost to French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his long-awaited singles return, but managed to show off his prowess when teaming up with Djokovic in doubles, where the pair incurred a second-round exit.