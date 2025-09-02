Nick Kyrgios sparks firestorm with arrogant Sabalenka swipe: 'Do you seriously believe I have to play at 100% to win?'

Come January 2026, Aussie tennis star Nick Kyrgios and three-time Grand Slam winner Aryna Sabalenka will face off in the much-hyped ‘Battle of the Sexes’ in Hong Kong. Ahead of the clash, Kyrgios took a brutal swipe at the Belarusian, showing open disrespect toward women’s tennis. Nick Kyrgios and Aryna Sabalenka will complete in Battle of the Sexes

Speaking to Alexander Bublik, Kyrgios admitted he was stunned Sabalenka believed she could beat him. “I’m very excited for that match; she has a great personality and is a magnificent player. But it amuses me that she really thinks she can win,” he said.

Bublik then pressed Kyrgios on whether he would try to beat the reigning US Open champion, steering the chat toward the hot-button issue of equal prize money at Grand Slams. But the Aussie, in typically arrogant fashion, declared he would take Sabalenka down with his booming serves and crafty drop shots.

"Do you truly think she can beat me? She won't. Do you seriously believe I have to play at 100%? I will try to stay focused because I represent the men; I think I'll win 6-2," he said.

The former world No. 13 reached the 2022 Wimbledon final against Novak Djokovic, but endured injury heartache in the three years since.

In November 2024, he made a return to action in the World Tennis League and later made an appearance at the Brisbane International in January this year, where he paired up with Novak Djokovic, but his wrist needed attention during the first-round match. Using protected rankings, he entered the Australian Open, but lost in the opener. After the defeat, he told reporters that he might have played his last singles match.

Sabalenka, on the other hand, has had an impressive season thus far, but has failed to win a Slam title yet. She reached the final in the Australian Open and Roland Garros, but lost to Madison Keys and Coco Gauff, respectively. She suffered a semifinal exit in Wimbledon earlier in the summer, but is now well on course to defend her US Open crown, having reached the quarters without dropping a set. She will take on former Wimbledon champion Markéta Vondroušová for a place in the semis.