Novak Djokovic can't hold back tears at US Open title celebration in Serbia’s iconic Old Palace balcony

Fresh off a historic triumph at the US Open, Novak Djokovic has already jetted off to his homeland Serbia. Upon his return, the US Open champion took part in a grand ceremony on the balcony of the Old Palace (Stari Dvor) in Belgrade. Apart from Djokovic’s 24th Grand Slam, the event also celebrated the Serbian national team’s incredible feat of claiming a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic (C) shows his emotions as he is welcomed by a crowd of thousands in central Belgrade after winning the US Open(AFP)

Djokovic gave a special speech and broke into tears while addressing the home crowd. “There are rare moments when I am speechless, and this is one of them. This is a childhood dream come true for me," he said.

Djokovic earned his fourth US Open title when he prevailed over Daniil Medvedev in the men’s singles final at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Thanks to the monumental accomplishment, Djokovic received a huge round of applause when he appeared on the Old Palace balcony. The 24-times Grand Slam winner began his speech by extending congratulatory wishes to the members of the Serbian basketball team.

The tennis legend thanked everyone for giving him the opportunity to feature in the glittery celebrations. While highlighting Serbia’s progress in other sports, Djokovic said, “Like many of my generation, I was there to relish the previous successes of various sports teams, including water polo and basketball. This is a great honour for me; this is priceless, and this feeling will never happen again.”

The 36-year-old then expressed feelings about sharing the same stage with the runners-up of the Basketball World Cup. “I stand here with great athletes and, above all, good people with whom I have a good connection. I told them a little while ago that I also felt their harmony and that moment of humanity,” he added.

Before signing off, Djokovic made a special mention of Borisa Simanic, the forward of the Serbian basketball team, who sustained a gruelling injury during a World Cup game against South Sudan. Simanic had a kidney removed having suffered the injury in that game. Underlining Simanic’s contributions to the country, Djokovic branded him as a national hero.

Novak Djokovic is the most successful player of the Open Era with 24 Grand Slams titles to his name. Legendary American tennis player Serena Williams is behind the Serbian great on the list with 23 major trophies. Before entering the Flushing Meadows earlier this year, Djokovic had secured two more Grand Slams in 2023. He emerged victorious at the Australian Open and the French Open earlier this year. This is the fourth time Djokovic claimed three Grand Slam titles in a calendar year. He earlier achieved this feat in 2011, 2015 and 2021.

