‘Class like this is top tier’: Novak Djokovic earns applause for his sportsmanship during intense Wimbledon clash

Novak Djokovic displayed some exemplary tennis skills in his quarter final match against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon on Tuesday night. The Serb came from behind after dropping the first two sets and closed the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 and will now meet Britain's Cameron Norrie in the semi-finals. However, apart from his breathtaking tennis, it was his sportsmanship spirit during the course of the match that received immense admiration from the overlooking fans.

The incident took place in the fourth set, when Djokovic was building momentum in the contest with some powerful forehand display. It was during then Djokovic delivered a clever drop shot near the net, forcing Sinner to run fast and reach the ball. However, in doing so, the youngster lost his balance and also hurt his ankle as he tumbled on to the ground.

The tumble left Sinner withering in pain as he held on to his ankle before help arrived at the court. Djokovic too was quick to react as he immediately stepped over the net and checked with Sinner if things were fine at his end. After a brief pause, Djokovic then assisted Sinner to get back on his feet, a moment which was appreciated with a loud round of applause.

Fans too were quick to react and many lauded Djokovic's gesture on social media, calling it a “class like this is top tier.” Here are a few reactions:

The win saw Djokovic reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at the Wimbledon. He also extended an unbeaten run at the elite grass court competition that goes back to 2017 and now stands at 26 matches.

