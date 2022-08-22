Novak Djokovic gets a huge indication on his US Open hopes as organisers release vaccine protocols

With Novak Djokovic's US Open participation hanging by a thread, organisers of the Grand Slam has reminded fans from abroad that they won't be able to enter the country without proof of vaccination. "At this time, ticket holders will not be required to show proof of COVID vaccination for admission into the US Open," a statement on their website reads.

"However, please note that if you are travelling from abroad to attend the US Open, you must be fully vaccinated with the primary series of an accepted COVID vaccine to travel to the United States (this applies to non-U.S. citizens and/or non-U.S. immigrants)."

Recently Djokovic's wife Jelena lashed out at a journalist for criticising Djokovic's vaccination status. Taking to Twitter, tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg stated that Wimbledon could be 'Djokovic's last Grand Slam event of the year'. Calling him the 'anti-vax posterboy', Rothenberg also explained that the Serb won't be able to participate in the US Open due to the country's immigration law. But the journalist received backlash from Djokovic's wife Jelena, who called his narrative judgemental.

Having won the Wimbledon, Djokovic is now only one Grand Slam title behind Rafael Nadal, who became the most successful men’s player of all time by winning the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. When asked about his US Open participation after the Wimbledon win, he said, "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption".

"I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what exemption would be about. I don't know. I don't have much answers there", he further added.

