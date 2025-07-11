Djokovic injured? Serb spotted ‘limping’ in Wimbledon semis vs Jannik Sinner

Fans spotted Novak Djokovic ‘limping’ during the Wimbledon semifinal against Janik Sinner on Friday, raising injury concerns. The 38-year-old, in fact, fell awkwardly late in his quarter-final against Flavio Cobolli earlier this week. Against Sinner, the Serb trailed in the first set. Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)

“It was a nasty fall. It was very awkward,” Djoko said after beating Cobolli 6-7(6), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 win. “That happens on grass. I’ve had quite a few of those throughout my grass-court career.”

“Obviously, [my] body is not the same today like it was before, so I guess the real impact or effect of what happened I will feel tomorrow. So let’s see. I’m hoping the next 24, 48 hours, the severity of what happened is not too bad, that I’ll be able to play at my best and free of pain in two days," he added.

On Friday, several fans spotted Djokovic limping. “Djokovic is either injured or he’s doing his usual tanking of the first set to get the crowd behind him,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Djokovic's movement is a worrying sign, i feel the injured leg is troubling him. Hopefully he won't do any further damage to it,” another one added.

“Djokovic is going to retire from this match like a bitch pretending he’s injured because he’s losing. Bet,” a third fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz reached his third successive Wimbledon final as the defending champion battled to a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) win against American fifth seed Taylor Fritz.

The 22-year-old will play seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic or world number one Sinner in Sunday's final. "It was a really difficult match, as always when I play against Taylor. Even tougher with the conditions. It was really hot today," Alcaraz said.

"I dealt with the nerves. Playing here in a semi-final is not easy. I'm really proud with the way I stayed calm and thought clearly. I'm pleased about my level."

(With inputs from AFP)