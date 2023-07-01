Novak Djokovic's insane records at Wimbledon: From 5-year unbeaten run to dominating Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has spent the last decade of his career expanding his numbers to the point where it cannot be questioned that he is the most successful men’s tennis player of all time. He became the man with the most grand slam titles last month when he won the French Open to seal a record 23rd major title, taking him above Rafael Nadal. He also took the title of most weeks spent as world number one from Roger Federer, having overtaken Pete Sampras with the most year-end number one titles in 2021. Novak Djokovic raises his trophy after defeating Nick Kyrgios during the men's singles final tennis match of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

While the last three years have seen Djokovic knock down record after record, he now enters Wimbledon where he has the opportunity to tie Federer with the most Wimbledon titles won. The great Swiss finished with 8 titles, and Djokovic sits right behind him at 7. While that is a record he still hunts down, he enters Wimbledon as the favourite to win, having won the last 4 years consecutively. He is the man to beat at SW19, and if there was any question about that, here are some incredible statistics to showcase his dominance at the tournament:

28 wins in a row. Djokovic has won the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 Wimbledon titles, his last defeat coming in a match in which he was forced to retire against Czech Tomas Berdych in 2017. Going back to the start of the 2014 tournament, Djokovic has an unbelievable 48 wins and just 2 losses.

39 Centre Court wins in a row. That 2014 season is a significant one, because it marks his domination over Centre Court, where he hasn’t lost since the 2013 final against Andy Murray. He has won every match on the most historic and famous tennis court for nearly a decade, a staggering statistic.

No top-10 losses since 2013. That Andy Murray encounter was also the last time Djokovic lost to a top 10 opponent. He has faced top 10 opposition 7 times since, winning all 7 matches.

Only player to beat Federer more than once at Wimbledon. Roger Federer ended his career with a 1-3 record to Djokovic at SW19: he is the only opponent to whom he has lost more than once at Wimbledon, remarkable considering he holds the title record. To boot, all three losses came in finals, with the 2014 and 2015 editions back to back, and then the famous 2019 final. His only win was the 2012 semifinal.

7 wins out of 8 finals. Djokovic has shown a remarkable ability to perform in big matches, only losing once in the final. The only man who can claim the same sort of efficiency in Wimbledon finals is Pete Sampras, who won all 7 finals he competed in. Federer won 8 but lost 4.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON