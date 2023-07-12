Novak Djokovic left vexed, calls for privacy from Wimbledon organisers after Carlos Alcaraz's father caught filming Serb

For the last four editions, every player who stepped onto Centre Court to face Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon, would have believed that they would be the one to get the better of the legend. But none have. And it has only added to the legacy of Djokovic in tennis overall and at the SW19. They must have studied his moves on court, his strengths, his weaknesses to have that edge, yet, the Serb has remained unbeaten for 43 straight matches as he now stands on the verge of not just retaining the title for the fifth straight time but also level Roger Federer's Open Era record of eight title triumphs at Wimbledon. Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his fourth match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz(REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz, the world no.1 and top seed at the 2023 Championships, has been touted as the lone player to end Djokovic's long-standing streak. The Spaniard has already bettered his previous Wimbledon show to reach the quarters for the first time in this Slam. And now stands two wins away from setting up a possible Djokovic clash in the final and avenging his loss at Roland Garros last month.

Alcaraz has reiterated it many times through his run over the fortnight in Wimbledon that he wants to be in the final and play against Djokovic. He has faced the Serb before, and claimed a win as well, but never at Wimbledon, where he is a different beast. But it seems Alcaraz wants to gain an early edge over the 36-year-old even though he stands two big wins away from the possible meeting.

According to b92, Alcaraz's father, who is part of 20-year-old's entourage, was caught closely following one of Djokovic's practice session and even recorded the session.

Following Djokovic's quarterfinal win, the seven-time winner made a special request to the Wimbledon chiefs, calling for privacy during training sessions.

"That's the situation we are all in, the circumstances are such that we don't have privacy in training, although sometimes I would like to have more privacy," he told reporters. "Then it gives me more opportunities to try some things, to communicate more clearly with my team.

"The fact is that you are not completely relaxed in training. You know your rivals are there, you know everyone is looking over your shoulder at what's going on, what you're working on. Every shot is measured, evaluated and assessed.

"That, through some analysis, affects the eventual meeting with Alcaraz or anyone tomorrow. Concentration is required. For me, training is like a match. I bring that intensity to training as well.

"Sometimes the atmosphere is more casual if I'm feeling better, more tense if I'm feeling bad. The bottom line is that you don't want to give your rivals the impression that you're weak, that you're nervous... The fact is that we are all very focussed."

Djokovic through to semis

With a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 win against Andrey Rublev on Tuesday, his 33rd consecutive at Wimbledon and 44th on Centre Court, Djokovic is through to the semi-final for a record-equalling 46th time, tying men's singles record of Roger Federer. 12 of those have come at Wimbledon. He will next face Jannik Sinner, for the second consecutive year, who had taken two sets off him in last year's quarterfinal.

