Iga Swiatek stunned by inspired Elina Svitolina as world no.1 suffers quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon 2023

With her improved show on grass, Iga Swiatek was touted emulate her French Open show at the Wimbledon this year as he was claimed as among the favourites for the title, if not the outright favourite. But the world no.1 was stunned on Tuesday evening by an inspired Elina Svitolina on Centre Court as she suffered a quarterfinal exit following a 5-7, 7-6(4), 2-6 loss. Wild card entrant Svitolina, who recently returned to tour after a maternity break, matched her best ever show at the SW19 by reaching the semifinal for the second time after 2019. She will next face unseeded Czech Markéta Vondroušová, who earlier defeated world no.4 Jessica Pegula on Court 1. Poland's Iga Swiatek speaks to her team after loosing her first set against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during their women's singles quarter-finals tennis match on the ninth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships(AFP)

After the 2 hour and 50 minutes of riveting battle on iconic arena, Svitolina scripted her seventh career win against a world no.1 and first since 2018 when she had defeated Simona Halep to claim the title in Rome. It was also her fourth victory against a Grand Slam champion after she overcame seven-time winner Venus Williams, former Australian Open winner Sofia Kenin and two-time winner at Melbourne Park, Victoria Azarenka. Svitolina hence became the third player in Open Era to script such a run at a major after Serena Williams at the US Open 1999 and Justin Henin at the Roland Garros 2005 - they had both won the title.

Swiatek, who survived two match points against Belinda Bencic on Sunday in the round of 16 clash, lost the first set against the Ukrainian world No.76. The Pole then bounced back in the second set to break early and go 3-1 up. But Svitolina refused to let go of the massive opportunity as she broke back before the set rolled to the tie-breaker following an ace from Swiatek. The world no.1 went 1-4 down tie-breaker but held her nerves to fight back and take the match to the decider.

While the second-set win left most thinking that Swiatek would pull off what she did on Sunday night but the reprieve did not last long as Svitolina went double break up and quickly wrapped up the match to book her semi-final berth.

Svitolina's Wild Card show

The 28-year-old, who had only returned to tour in April after the birth of her daughter, also became the third ever wild card entrant to make the semis and first in over a decade. The other two players were China's Zheng Jie (2008) and Germany's Sabine Lisicki (2011). Overall, she is the fifth wild card player to reach the penultimate round in a major in Open Era with Kim Clijsters (US Open 2009) and Justine Henin (Australian Open 2010) being others on the list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON