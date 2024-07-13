 Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Novak Djokovic sees off Lorenzo Musetti for Wimbledon final rematch with Carlos Alcaraz

Reuters |
Jul 13, 2024 12:37 AM IST

Novak Djokovic will meet holder Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering 2023 rematch.

Seven-times champion Novak Djokovic produced some of his best tennis to outclass Italian 25th seed Lorenzo Musetti 6-4 7-6(2) 6-4 on Friday and reach a 10th Wimbledon final, where he will meet holder Carlos Alcaraz in a mouthwatering 2023 rematch.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti after winning their semi final match(REUTERS)
Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Italy's Lorenzo Musetti after winning their semi final match(REUTERS)

With Centre Court still filling up following Alcaraz's 6-7(1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over fifth seed Daniil Medvedev a short while earlier, second seed Djokovic broke after a breathtaking 26-shot rally in the sixth game of the opening set.

The 37-year-old raised his arms and demanded more from the crowd, but that only spurred Musetti into action as the 22-year-old broke back for 4-5 with a bullet forehand - only to gift the set to his opponent after a shaky service game.

Musetti quickly made amends and inroads in the second set, producing a stunning backhand pass for a 3-1 lead, but Djokovic was unperturbed as he clawed his way back and raised his level significantly at the end to clinch the tiebreak.

With a sixth straight All England Club final and his first of an unusually patchy season within sight, the 24-times Grand Slam champion pounced for a break in the opening game of the third set with a backhand crosscourt winner.

Djokovic mixed up his game by serving and volleying to leave Musetti on the ropes, before staving off a late comeback attempt from the Italian to save a breakpoint and prevail on his fourth matchpoint when the Italian sent a shot long.

