Novak Djokovic splits from coach Goran Ivanisevic with bitter-sweet message: ‘On-court chemistry had its ups and downs’

Ace tennis star Novak Djokovic has made a big announcement on his split from coach Goran Ivanisevic. It came out as a shocking announcement for many as Djokovic played one of the best tennis of his career under his guidance. The Crotain became the main coach of Djokovic in March 2022 but the duo had a long association as they also worked together before that when Marian Vajda was Djokovic's mentor. Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, gestures as talks with coach Goran Ivanisevic during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open (AP)

Djokovic posted a note on Instagram where he shared his feelings on their split. The Serbian star recalled the time when he asked Gorvan to join his team as the partnership helped him in his serving.

“I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo," Djokovic posted.

Ivanisevic, who claimed the singles title at Wimbledon in 2001 after finishing runner-up in 1992, 1994 and 1998, joined Djokovic’s team in 2019 but he became his main coach later.

During their partnership, Djokovic went on to add 12 more Grand Slams to his trophy cabinet and became one of the ruthless performers on the tennis court but there was also some drama in their association. The year 2024 didn't start on the ideal note on the duo as Djokovic had a winless start to the year thus far.

“In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year-end No 1 rankings, record-breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams [and a few finals] to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?" he added.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked number 1, made some honest admissions during his announcement post and claimed their partnership faced ups and downs on the court but it never affected their friendship.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid," he wrote.

The Serbian further asserted that they also battled out in Parchisi (a board game similar to Ludo) during their association.

"In fact, I am proud to say (not sure he is) that apart from winning tournaments together, we also had a side battle in Parchisi going on… for many years. And - that tournament never stops for us. Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you," he concluded.