Djokovic's stamp of brilliance to Prizmic in epic gesture after win as Australian Open crowd gives standing ovation

In a clash of generations that opened the night session on the 2024 Australian Open’s historic opening Sunday, defending champion Novak Djokovic survived a scare against qualifier Dino Prizmic in the round-one clash in front of a packed Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. In what was the longest first-round tie, Djokovic ever played at a Grand Slam, with the match ending at the stroke of the fourth hour, the Serb prevailed after conceding the second set and survived a late fightback as well. In the end, Djokovic had nothing but respect and praise for the 18-year-old, which was summed up in an epic gesture after the match finished. (Australian Open 2024 Day 1 Live Updates) Novak Djokovic was all praise for Dino Prizmic

Having made it through the qualifiers, where he won three matches to make his maiden main-draw appearance at a Grand Slam, Prizmic was incredible, especially in the second and the third set against the 24-time major winner. The Croat, who lifted the junior French Open title only six months back, gave Djokovic "a run for his money", as he later admitted in the post-match on-court chat, as he at one point led 3-2 with a break up in the third set, which included a stunning win the second-set tie-break.

Djokovic bounced back in style in the fourth set to wrap up the match. Prizmic did show some late fightback, where he broke serve one last time to give him a chance at what could have been the greatest upsets at a Slam in recent times, but was denied by the Serb.

As the match ended, Djokovic hugged Prizmic twice as they had a short chat the the nets. As the Serb approached the bench with the crowd going wild following the thrilling encounter, he got up, asked the cameraman to focus in Prizmic and applauded for the Croat yet again, urging the spectators as well to follow him as the Rod Laver crowd rose to a standing ovation.

“He deserved every applause, every credit that he got tonight,” said Djokovic in conversation with Jim Courier after the match. “He’s an amazing player, so mature for his age and he handled himself on the court incredibly well.

“This is his moment, honestly. It could easily have been his match as well. He was a break up in the third, he fought even though he was 0-4 and a break point down [in the fourth set]. He fought. He showed great mentality and resilience. He really made me run for my money tonight.”