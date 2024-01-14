Australian Open 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on Rod Laver arena; Sinner, Wozniacki in store

Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: The much-anticipated day has arrived. At Melbourne, on a bright Sunday afternoon (morning for us Indians), the 2024 edition of the Australian Open kicks off in all its glitz and glamour while promising plenty of riveting clashes, a few surprises, and heartbreaks as ...Read More well over the next fortnight. Day 1 in Melbourne has plenty of big names as part of the schedule, with Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenkadefending men's and women's champions in action at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Both the reigning title holders will open their campaign against the qualifiers. Day 1 will also see other top names in action, including former champion Caroline Wozniacki, who will be back in Melbourne for the first time since 2020, Jannik Sinner, Maria Sakkari, Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.

Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Serbia's Novak Djokovic play mixed-doubles together during a charity event on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 11, 2024 ahead of the Australian Open(AFP)