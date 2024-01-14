Australian Open 2024 Day 1 Live Updates: Djokovic, Sabalenka in action on Rod Laver arena; Sinner, Wozniacki in store
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 action at Melbourne Park in Australia
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: The much-anticipated day has arrived. At Melbourne, on a bright Sunday afternoon (morning for us Indians), the 2024 edition of the Australian Open kicks off in all its glitz and glamour while promising plenty of riveting clashes, a few surprises, and heartbreaks as ...Read More well over the next fortnight. Day 1 in Melbourne has plenty of big names as part of the schedule, with Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenkadefending men's and women's champions in action at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. Both the reigning title holders will open their campaign against the qualifiers. Day 1 will also see other top names in action, including former champion Caroline Wozniacki, who will be back in Melbourne for the first time since 2020, Jannik Sinner, Maria Sakkari, Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 14, 2024 07:20 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: We already have the first winner on Day 1
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Kamilla Rakhimova has emerged on top as she wrapped up the first win of the Gran Slam event in Australia on the opening day. The Russian star has upstaged Emina Bektas of the United States in her first match. She defeated her opponents 6-4, 6-4 in a match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes.Jan 14, 2024 07:08 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Did you know?
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: For the first time in the tournament’s history, the first-ever 15-day Australian Open is underway, with players starting on a Sunday. Leylah Fernandez, who finished the US Open as a runner-up previously, was among the early starters on Day 1. Fernandez started the campaign against Sara Beilek. Before play began on the first of the tournament's three Sundays, Andre Agassi carried the trophies into the tennis complex. He was joined by Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Agassi sealed the last of his four Australian titles back in 2003.Jan 14, 2024 06:55 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Andre Agassi brands Djokovic as the greatest men's player of all time!
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Andre Agassi hailed Novak Djokovic as the greatest men's player ever. The eight-time Grand Slam champion also lauded icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. "There's so many ways to look at it, but when you look at it on paper you just can't argue with what he's accomplished," Agassi told The Australian newspaper in Melbourne. The multiple Grand Slam winner is also attending the opening Grand Slam of the year this season. "The amount that he's won, the head-to-heads, the Masters (titles), the year-end number ones, the weeks at number... all those stats," he added.Jan 14, 2024 06:44 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: Are you ready?
Australian Open 2024 Live Updates, Day 1: We are moments away from kickstarting the play on the iconic Rod Laver, Margaret Court at the Australian Open. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming clashes on Day 1 of the Grand Slam event.
Rod Laver Arena:
World No.4 Jannik Sinner is up against Botic van der Zandschulp
Maria Sakkari, who is ranked 8th in the rankings, will meet Nao Hibino.
Margaret Court Arena:
Mai Hontama is set to take on Barbora Krejcikova, who is ranked 9th in the rankings.
World No.5 Andrey Rublev will lock horns with Thiago Seyboth.Jan 14, 2024 06:19 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
The 2024 edition of the Australian Open is here! We are just 2 weeks away from finding out the winner of the men's and women's championships in Australia's first Grand Slam event of the 2024 season. Day 1 of the Grand Slam event features former champion Caroline Wozniacki, who is back in Melbourne for the first time since 2020. Jannik Sinner, Maria Sakkari, Andrey Rublev, Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz are also in action!Share this article
-