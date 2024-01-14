Novak Djokovic loses cool, screams at Australian Open spectators during tense first-round match vs Dino Prizmic

It was expected to be a routine match for defending champion Novak Djokovic, who is in the hunt for an unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and a record 25th Grand Slam trophy. Moreover, Djokovic hasn't lost a match at Melbourne Park since his shock fourth-round exit in 2018. The 36-year-old has since won the elusive Norman Brookes Challenger Cup for four consecutive times. But unheralded Dino Prizmic, who made it through to the main draw after winning in the qualifiers, had other plans. Novak Djokovic was not happy with the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena

Djokovic looked visibly comfortable in the opening set against the 18-year-old, playing his first Grand Slam tournament ever, breaking thrice to take an early lead. But things rapidly changed in the second set where Prizmic, who lifted the junior French Open title six months back, began to cause trouble with his deep returns, unsettling Djokovic in his strategy. After losing the opening set 2-6 against the world No. 1, Prizmic stayed toe-to-toe with Djokovic in the second set, forcing a tie-break.

It was during the tiebreak when Djokovic looked visibly frustrated at the crowd present at the Rod Laver Arena after he heard a noise just before serving at 2-2 as he yelled at them saying, "Shut up!".

Prizmic, who played with a taped left thigh and received a medical attention as well during the first-round clash, held his nerves to beat Djokovic in the tie-break. It was the first time Djokovic lost in a set decider since being stunned by Carlos Alcaraz at the Wimbledon final in July 2023.

After taking the second set against Djokovic, Prizmic became the second youngest player since the ATP Rankings were published in 1973 to win a set against a World No. 1 at the Australian Open - older only than Leonardo Lavalle in 1985, who faced Ivan Lendl. He also became the third Croatian player since the launch of ATP Rankings to win a set against a World No. 1 in Grand Slam events after Goran Ivanisevic (thrice), Djokovic's coach, and Marin Cilic.