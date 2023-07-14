Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Sinner aims to end Djokovic juggernaut, Alcaraz seeks revenge against Medvedev

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: What a day we have in store for you. After a couple of really good semi-finals in the women's singles event, it's time for men's singles to take centre stage. And who better than Novak Djokovic to get us going? The Serbian will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the opening semi-final at the centre court followed by world number one Carlos Alcaraz's bout with Daniil Medvedev. We also have the women's doubles semi-final matches. First up at Court 1 will be the pair of Zhang Shuai and Caroline Dolehide up against Storm Sanders and Elise Mertens. The second semi-final will see Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei take on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

