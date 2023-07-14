Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Sinner aims to end Djokovic juggernaut, Alcaraz seeks revenge against Medvedev
Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of men's singles action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: What a day we have in store for you. After a couple of really good semi-finals in the women's singles event, it's time for men's singles to take centre stage. And who better than Novak Djokovic to get us going? The Serbian will face Italian Jannik Sinner in the opening semi-final at the centre court followed by world number one Carlos Alcaraz's bout with Daniil Medvedev. We also have the women's doubles semi-final matches. First up at Court 1 will be the pair of Zhang Shuai and Caroline Dolehide up against Storm Sanders and Elise Mertens. The second semi-final will see Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei take on Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova.

Follow all the updates here:

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Alcaraz vs Medvedev, what to expect?

    Both world no.1 Alcaraz and third seed Daniil Medvedev are first-time semi-finalists at Wimbledon. Alcaraz has gone from strength-to-strength after clinching the Queen's Club crown despite a lack of experience on grass. The 20-year-old Spaniard will need to show his best form to overcome Medvedev, another player enjoying a superb 2023 with five titles already, although he struggled to beat American debutant Christopher Eubanks in the quarter-finals.

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic vs Sinner what to expect?

    Djokovic is eyeing his 8th Wimbledon title which will put him on par with Roger Federer's all-time record in men's singles in the open era. The Serb is out and out favourite and Sinner, 15 years younger than his opponent, knows that. But the Italian ran Djokovic deep 12 months ago in the Wimbledon quarter-final. He will hope to take that one step more to pull off an upset.

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Wimbledon 2023. Right then! We are all set for another cracker of a day at the All England. For starters, let's prep you up for the knockout matches in order.

    Zhang Shuai and Caroline Dolehide vs Storm Sanders and Elise Mertens in women's doubles semi-final at Court 1

    Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner in men's singles semi-final at centre court

    Barbora Strycova and Hsieh Su-wei vs Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova women's doubles semi-final 2 at Court 1.

    Carlos Alcaraz vs Daniil Medvedev in men's singles semi-final 2 at Centre Court.

     

