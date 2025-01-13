Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy LIVE Australian Open 2025: 19-year-old Indian-origin ace slows down due to cramps

Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy LIVE Australian Open 2025: It is turning out to be a tight encounter, as Novak Djokovic leads 3-2 in the third set against Nishesh Basavareddy in their first round encounter. It was total dominance from the World No. 7 as he sealed the second set 6-3 to level proceedings. Novak Djokovic vs Nishesh Basavareddy LIVE Australian Open 2025(AFP)

His opponent is currently limping and could possible take a short break to treat his cramps.

After losing the first set, Novak Djokovic raised his game in the second, but the 19-year-old India-origin American ace fought back and at one point the second set stood at 3-3. But then tiredness and fatigue got to him, gifting Djokovic a 6-3 win in the second set.

The American youngster shocked Djokovic in the first set, clinching it 6-4 in their first round showdown, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Monday. The Serbian ace looked out-of-sorts in the first set, and the American capitalised on it. But Djokovic has found his footing in the second set against America's rising tennis sensation.

Basavareddy got a wildcard entry in Melbourne, and a victory will be massive for the youngster. Djokovic is aiming to make a comeback, as he chases a record-extending 11th title in Melbourne, a record-breaking 25th career Major overall.

Basavareddy’s parents are from Andhra Pradesh to San Francisco in 1999. He was born in California, and he was trained at Bryan Smith’s coaching camp, and Rajeev Ram is his mentor. At the junior level, he has a career-high ranking of no. 3. Basavareddy hasn’t played a full ATP Tour season yet, and turned pro last year after qualifying for the Next Gen ATP Finals. He reached his first-ever competitive final at the Fairfield Challenger in 2023, and also lost in the finals in 2024 at the Challenger events in Fairfield and Charleston.

He won his maiden Challenger-level title in California in October, and also was runner-up at two more Challenger events. He then got his second trophy in Puerto Vallarta. Recently, he lost to Gael Monfils at the semi-finals of ASB Classic.

Speaking ahead of the match, Djokovic had said, “Well, to be honest, I don’t know much about him. I watched him play yesterday actually for the first time. I think he’s playing the semifinals of New Zealand tournament now. I saw that he’s very quick. He’s a very talented player. He’s got great hands. He’s very dynamic. He can serve well, hit spots. Just very complete game overall.”