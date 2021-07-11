Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021- All the numbers and records about his 20th Grand Slam title
tennis

Novak Djokovic wins Wimbledon 2021- All the numbers and records about his 20th Grand Slam title

Novak Djokovic scripted history on Sunday by beating Matteo Berrettini to lift his sixth Wimbledon title and draw level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
By hindustantimes.com
JUL 11, 2021
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses the winners trophy after he defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini in the men's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships in London.(AP)

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has scripted history on July 11, 2021. He defeated Matteo Berrettini to lift his sixth Wimbledon title and also drew level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Serbian great Djokovic clinched a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title, joining Federer and Nadal at the top of the all-time Grand Slam titles list. While Swiss maestro Federer got to the magical number after winning the 2018 Australian Open, Spanish legend Nadal bagged his 20th after winning the 2020 French Open title.

HIGHLIGHTS | Djokovic beats Berrettini in final to win Wimbledon Title

A sixth title at the All England Club in London means Djokovic has closed in on second-placed Pete Sampras and William Renshaw (7) and topper Federer (8) for most Wimbledon titles.

Djokovic has now won 85 career titles. He turned pro in 2003. Overall, he now has nine Australian Open, six Wimbledon, and three US Open titles to his name.

This also happens to be his fourth title in 2021, having won the Australian Open, Belgrade 2, and the French Open. With the US Open not too far away and Djokovic looking unstoppable, he has the chance to achieve the prestigious Career Grand Slam or a Calendar Year Grand Slam.

This was Djokovic's 30th Major final, keeping him in second place on the all-time list for most Grand Slam men’s singles finals reached. He is only one behind 31 finals appearances of Federer now.

Djokovic has also improved his head-to-head record with Berrettini. Before the final, they had met twice on the Tour, with 34-year-old Djokovic winning both the games. Now, he leads their battle 3-0.

It's the consistency and longevity of Djokovic that has helped him so successful over the years. 2021 has been no different as his win-loss record for this year reads 28-3. Staggering!

