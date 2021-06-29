Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developer Sarah Gilbert receives standing ovation at Wimbledon - WATCH

Day one of the Wimbledon 2021 ensured some of the power-packed performances. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray won their opening matches while French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out. Amid the action, the loudest applause was given to the ones who were present outside the court.

Professor Sarah Gilbert and the staff of the National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom received a standing ovation for their contribution in developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to fight Covid-19. The announcer said that the individuals and representatives of the organisation were invited to the Royal Box at the Centre Court and thanked them for making the tournament possible.

The claps gradually got louder as the people stood up at their places to acknowledge the NHS team. The video of the moment was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Wimbledon with the caption: “An opening day on Centre Court with a difference...”

Late Captain Sir Tom Moore was also honoured on the occasion. He had launched a Covid fundraising initiative before losing the battle to the infection in February.

“He was a national inspiration, raising 33 million pounds for the NHS when he challenged himself to walk 100 laps of his garden as he approached his 100th birthday. He sadly passed away in February this year but we are delighted to have with us today one of the daughters of Captain Sir Tom Moore” the announcer said.