Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Elena Rybakina, to face Jelena Ostapenko in semi-finals

PTI |
Feb 14, 2025 10:25 AM IST

Elena Rybakina began the year with a 4-2 advantage in head-to-head against Iga Swiatek, but now they are tied.

Three-time defending champion Iga Swiatek reached the Qatar Open semifinals by beating Elena Rybakina 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday. Swiatek will face Jelena Ostapenko, who beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2, for a spot in the final.

Poland's Iga Swiatek gestures after winning against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.(AFP)
Poland's Iga Swiatek gestures after winning against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.(AFP)

"The second set I felt like she raised her level so I needed to do that too," the second-ranked Swiatek said after defeating Rybakina in what was a rematch of last year's title match.

Also Read: D Gukesh stages stunning comeback, secures last-gasp Freestyle Chess Grand Slam draw vs Alireza Firouzja at Weissenhaus

Rybakina began the year with a 4-2 advantage head-to-head against Swiatek, but now they are tied. Ekaterina Alexandrova continued her winning run by eliminating sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Russian, who is ranked 26th, defeated top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka earlier this week.

"When I saw the draw I thought maybe I will not get very far," Alexandrova said. "But overall so far played great matches here. I hope it continues.”

Alexandrova will face another American player in the semifinals. Amanda Anisimova beat Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance.

