Rafael Nadal's reply to Novak Djokovic's post on record-equalling Wimbledon haul

Novak Djokovic on Sunday scripted yet another incredible turnaround as he beat unseeded Australian Nick Kyrgios from a set down to successfully defend his Wimbledon crown for the fourth time in a row and script a sensational piece of history on Centre Court. It was Djokovic's 21st career Grand Slam win and record-equalling Wimbledon haul as the Serb lifted his maiden major in 2022. And a night after the huge win, Rafael Nadal, a two-time champion at the SW19, reacted to Djokovic's win.

A day after his impressive come-from-behind victory, Djokovic spent his time with his family on the empty Centre Court. Her shared a video of the same with the 35-year-old running around the court with his son and daughter. He captioned it, "Precious moment with my family this morning. What a joy seeing them run on this legendary court! What a privilege to share my journey with them. Thank you @wimbledon for this opportunity. Taking home many memories for the lifetime."

Hours later, Nadal reacted to the post and congratulated the Serb on his Wimbledon win.

"Wow!great moment!ejoy it and many congrats!" wrote Nadal.

The win put Djokovic one behind Nadal in the all-time Grand Slam list and steered him past 20-time Slam winner Roger Federer. Djokovic however went past the Spaniard in the list of most majors won after the age of 30. The Wimbledon 2022 win was his ninth such victory.

Nadal, meanwhile, had scripted a sensational run at the All England Club this year, which marked his return to grass court after three years. His last appearance was against Federer in the 2019 semis.

The 36-year-old was slated to face Kyrgios in the semis before he pulled out owing to an abdominal tear he incurred during the five-setter quarterfinal tie against Taylor Fritz. The decision ended his bid for a Calendar Year Slam as Nadal had won Australian Open and French Open titles earlier this year.

