Nadal fired huge warning as Djokovic's ex-coach reveals Serb's Grand Slam target: 'He will have probably 20 chances'

Just when it seemed that Rafael Nadal has probably ended the long-standing GOAT debate, Novak Djokovic reignited the discussion with his seventh Wimbledon haul at the All England Club last Sunday. With the Serb successfully defending his crown for the third straight time in his career, he steered one past Roger Federer in the all-time Grand Slam list and now stands a trophy less than Nadal's record talky of 22 Slams in men's singles tennis. But the Spaniard has been fired a huge warning over the ongoing GOAT race as Djokovic's former coach Bogdan Obradovic revealed the Serb's ultimate Grand Slam tally target.

Djokovic beat Nicky Kyrgios on Sunday in a four-setter tie to script his record-equalling seventh Wimbledon win. The victory also resulted in taking his tally to 21 Grand Slams, the second-most in men's singles tennis.

The question hence began being asked about the possibility to Djokovic beating Nadal's record tally and Obradovic, in conversation with BBC 5 Live, agreed that the 35-year-old has the ability to smash the Spaniard's record before revealing that Djokovic has a certain number in mind over his eventual Grand Slam tally.

“I was talking with Novak when he was 9 years old, this is the time we met each other for the first time. After that when he was 13 we started to work together permanently for the next 18 years, which was a very long period.

“He was telling me every time and I know his idea, he wants to come to the number 30, which is three-zero. This is what Novak wants. So, the next five years, he will play. The next five years, he will have probably 20 chances to get those numbers, which is 30 [Grand Slam] titles. Let’s see.”

Djokovic's participation in US Open and Australian Open 2023 hangs in balance over his vaccination status while Nadal is slated to return to ATP tour in the first week of August in the Canadian Open. He had earlier made his intentions clear over his participation in the 2022 US Open.

