In the battle of their Montreal repeat at the US Open on Monday night, Nick Kyrgios emulated the same as he defeated Daniil Medvedev for the second second consecutive time, hence knocking out the defending champion out of the tournament. With the loss, Rafael Nadal has been handed a major boost in his campaign as Medvedev is all certain to lose his ATP world no.1 ranking at the end of US Open 2022.

When the final tournament had kicked off last Monday at the Flushing Meadows, as many as five tennis starts were gunning for the ATP crown. With Nadal having missed the last year's tournament, he dropped no points before the start of US Open and hence took the pole position in the race, followed by incumbent ranking holder, Medvedev, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud.

Tsitsipas suffered a shock exit in the first round. Ruud has reached the quarters for the first time at US Open, while Alcaraz will be fighting for the spot when he takes on 2014 champion Marin Cilic in their last-16 tie.

With Medvedev suffering a loss in a four-set tie against Kyrgios on Sunday, he will be losing the No.1 ranking spot come Monday, giving Nadal the perfect boost, but with conditions applied.

Nadal is guaranteed to become the world no.1, for the first time since February 2020, if he reaches the US Open final. However, if he loses in the quarterfinal or in the semis, the ranking will be a certainty only if both Ruud and Alcaraz don't win the title. And if he falls to Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday in his last 16 tie, he will hope that neither if the youngster reaches the final.

“It was not the first thing on my mind walking after the match, saying, ‘Damn, will not be the World No. 1 any more,’” Medvedev said in the post-match presser.

“I actually don't know which place I will be. Probably three or four. I guess Carlos (Alcaraz) will pass me. I don't know, actually. But that's motivation, try to do better. Obviously it was the last Slam of the year. Didn't do well enough. Didn't win in Australia when I had the chance. Didn't get the chance to play Wimbledon. Roland Garros, lost fourth round. Here fourth round. Yeah, should do better. Should get more points if I want to be World No. 1 again.”

