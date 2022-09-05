US Open: Eight years after Nadal win, Nick Kyrgios emulates sensational feat in win against Medvedev

Even though Nick Kyrgios was happy to ‘look like an idiot’ following his brain fade moment at the US Open 2022, his on-court swagger and bizarre style of play didn't hold him back from scripting history in the Grand Slam event. The outspoken Australian stunned the tennis fraternity by outclassing defending champion Daniil Medvedev in the ongoing edition of the US Open on Monday. Twenty-third-seeded Kyrgios secured his maiden win in the round of 16 phase of the US Open when he defeated Medvedev 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Kyrgios, who made it to his first-ever Grand Slam final in the Wimbledon Championships earlier this year, has hit a purple patch in the men's singles division. The Australian tennis star has entered his name in the history books by confirming the premature exit of the World No.1 at the US Open 2022. For the record, Kyrgios has become the first player to upstage the No. 1 seed twice in the same season since 1987.

The 27-year-old is the second Australian tennis player to beat the World No. 1 twice in the same year after Pat Cash. The same feat was achieved by Cash back in 1987. Interestingly, Kyrgios is the first Australian player to defeat a World No. 1 in a major tournament since 2014. Kyrgios became the first Australian player to defeat a World No. 1 in a major tournament back in 2014. The Australian had defeated Rafael Nadal in the 2014 Wimbledon Championship. Kyrgios was 19 at the time.

The Wimbledon finalist also made headlines with his bizarre play at the US Open 2022 on Monday. "I still can't believe the boneheaded play I made over here. I thought that was legal to be honest,” Kyrgios explained during his on-court interview. “That's going to be everywhere, so I'm going to look like an idiot. That's alright,” he added. Kyrgios has entered the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time in his much-promising career. Kyrgios will meet Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals at the US Open 2022 on Tuesday.

