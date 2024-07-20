 Rafael Nadal reaches first final since 2022 French Open by beating Ajdukovic in Sweden | Tennis News - Hindustan Times
Rafael Nadal reaches first final since 2022 French Open by beating Ajdukovic in Sweden

AP |
Jul 20, 2024 10:23 PM IST

Nadal will play Nuno Borges, who beat Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level final.

Rafael Nadal reached his first final since the 2022 French Open by rallying to beat Duje Ajdukovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Saturday at the clay-court Nordea Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic during their men's semi-final singles match of the ATP Nordea Open(AFP)
Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Croatia's Duje Ajdukovic during their men's semi-final singles match of the ATP Nordea Open(AFP)

After needing four hours to beat the 36th-ranked Mariano Navone in Friday's quarterfinals, Nadal had a slow start against Ajdukovic and was a break down in the second set before turning things around.

“My opponent had one of the best backhands that I played against,” Nadal said. “It was very, very difficult, honestly, but I found a way to survive and be through to that final after a long time without being in a final. So that’s great news and I’m very happy with that.”

Nadal will play Nuno Borges, who beat Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-3, 6-4 to reach his first tour-level final.

Nadal is playing at the tournament in Sweden for the first time since he won the title as a 19-year-old in 2005 as he prepares for the Olympic tournament on clay at Roland Garros in Paris.

The 38-year-old Nadal skipped Wimbledon as he didn’t want to switch surface to grass and then back to clay and risk injury. He has been dealing with hip and abdominal injuries over the past 1 1/2 years.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!
