Rafael Nadal set to resume training on Monday as Spaniard eyes first return since abdominal injury

Earlier this month, Rafael Nadal's hope of becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1986 to claim the Calendar Year Slam ended as an abdominal tear forced him to withdraw ahead of his semi-final match at the Wimbledon 2022 tournament. Reportedly a 7 millimetre tear, which he had incurred during the thrilling five-setter in the quarterfinal, Nadal claimed that it would have ended up as a career-threatening injury had he taken the risk of going forward in the tournament. But Nadal is all set to return make a comeback as it has been revealed that the Spaniard will resume training from Monday onwards.

For the first time in three years, Canadian Open will be played in full capacity as the ATP tournament will begin from August 5 onwards in Montreal at the IGA Stadium.

Nadal is all set to make his ATP return since the injury and will resume his practice for the North American hardcourt swing from Monday onwards as confirmed by the tournament director of Canadian Open, Eugene Lapierre.

"Nadal really wants to come to Montreal and his hotel rooms are already booked," Lapierre explained. "He was sent a crate of balls to use during the tournament to prepare. He should return to training on Monday."

Nadal has been a five-time champion at the Canadian Open and will be aiming to go level with the legendary Ivan Lendl for the most titles at the tournament.

Meanwhile, Lapierre has also confirmed that Novak Djokovic is unlikely to get any exemption for participation owing to his vaccination status.

"We will have a great tournament,” he announced. "All the best players will be there except for two and we know the reasons for their absence. Either the Canadian government is going to change the rules regarding vaccination or he is going to roll up his sleeves and get the vaccine. But I don't think any of those scenarios are realistic."

