Rafael Nadal's priceless reaction on Iga Swiatek matching his majestic Grand Slam record with 3rd French Open haul

Iga Swiatek added to her already decorated young career on Saturday, beating Czech Karolina Muchova to win her third Roland Garros title. The world number one has shown remarkable dominance on the WTA tour in the last two years, establishing herself as the best player of her generation, and the player everybody must beat to win the biggest titles.

Rafael Nadal shares a priceless post on Iga Swiatek after her 3rd French Open haul

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Still only 22 years of age, the Pole has already racked up 4 major titles. Alongside her 3 Roland Garros championships in 2020, 2022, and now 2023, Swiatek aslo won the 2022 US Open. Swiatek, a self-professed super-fan of Rafael Nadal, matched the Spaniard, with both having won their fourth slam title within a few days of their 22nd birthday.

Nadal’s fourth Grand Slam title at the 2008 French Open, lifting the trophy 5 days after he celebrated his 22nd birthday. That was Nadal’s fourth consecutive Roland Garros title, and he would go on to win his first Wimbledon a few weeks later, completing the so-called Channel Double.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Swiatek’s third Roland Garros in her first 4 attempts, coming close to Nadal’s impeccable record at his favourite tournament, where his dominance has been unmatched. Nadal, who has grown to become close friends with the young Pole, took to Instagram to share his congratulations for her achievement.

Reposting Swiatek’s Instagram post of her with the Roland Garros trophy, Nadal wrote “Congrats! You are amazing!” — words which will undoubtedly fill Swiatek with pride and joy, coming from a player she considers her idol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nadal missed this year’s French Open through an injury he sustained at the Australian Open, which has faced complications in recent months. He currently sits tied at 22 slam titles with Novak Djokovic, but Djokovic will have the chance to go clear with a victory over Casper Ruud in the men’s final on Sunday.

Swiatek, who has now held the world number one ranking for over 15 months, will look to carry her form and dominance into Wimbledon, which has statistically been her weakest slam. Nadal has ruled himself out of contention for the rest of the year, but looks to return for one final farewell tour in 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON