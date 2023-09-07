Roger Federer makes eye-popping Novak Djokovic prediction for US Open after Serb shatters his prestigious Slam record

Novak Djokovic might have made his return to US soil after two years, which largely the talk in the build-up to his campaign in New York this year, but it seems he was never gone. Despite his recent history at the venue, where he hasn't won in the last five years despite winning as many as nine Grand Slams in the period, Djokovic returned to his supreme best at the Flushing Meadows as he raced through the bottom half of the draw to stand two wins away from lifting his fourth US Open title and third major of the season.

Roger Federer has made his US Open 2023 prediction

On Tuesday, in the the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Djokovic extended his supremacy over Taylor Fritz to script a straight-set win in his quarterfinal match. With the win, he reached the 47th Grand Slam semifinal in his career, which took his past the legendary Roger Federer (46) in the all-time Open Era list. 13 of those have come in New York, of which on nine occasions he has managed to make the final.

On Wednesday, hours after Djokovic shattered Federer's prestigious Slam record, Federer made a staggering prediction on the eventual result of the US Open tournament, summing up his remark in just three words.

Speaking as a brand ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, as quoted by Sports Illustrated Deutschland, Federer put his bets on Djokovic to clinch the title, calling it a "safe bet".

“I would bet on Novak Djokovic. That’s a safe bet," he said.

This implies that Carlos Alcaraz, the defending champion in New York, has been snubbed by Federer days after the Spaniard shared his wish to emulate the Swiss' elite record.

Only one player in the 21st century has so far managed to successfully defend the US Open crown - Federer, back in 2008, when he had won the last of his consecutive five titles, before his reign was ended by Juan Martin del Potro in the 2009 final.

“Federer was the last one?” a surprised Alcaraz had said when he was informed of the stat earlier this week. “Well, I have to use that as motivation. It really would be incredible to share that achievement with him. We’ll try and do it. It’s a pretty positive incentive for me.”

