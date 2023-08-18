Roger Federer reveals return to Laver Cup a year after emotional retirement as blockbuster celebration awaits

September is not just the month for US Open, but also for Laver Cup. In it's very short history, the competition has gained success and recognition among tennis fans across the globe, more so for being the only event across the calendar year that put the Big Three in one group, as teammates and doubles mates as well, rather than against each other. In a little over a month, Laver Cup will be back for the sixth edition, this time in Vancouver, Canada and a year after his emotional retirement at the very event in London's O2 Arena, Roger Federer revealed that he will be back as a blockbuster celebration awaits.

On September 23 of 2022, the 20-time Grand Slam champion had officially bid adieu to the sport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With just a little over a month left for the event, which will happen between September 22 and 24, Federer kickstarted the promotions with a small video he posted on social media, revealing that he will be present in Canada for the first day of 2023 Laver Cup with organisers set to commemorate the anniversary of his retirement.

On September 23 of 2022, the 20-time Grand Slam champion had officially bid adieu to the sport. Having last played his tennis in 2021 Wimbledon, Federer, who remained on sidelines with knee injury, was slated for a return in the summer of 2022. And as tennis world waited with baited breathe for the return of the legend, Federer prolonged his recovery period before eventually revealing that he will retire from the sport with his final appearance at Laver Cup in the presence of his biggest rivals of his career in Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. Federer appeared in only one match, a doubles alongside Nadal, where he lost to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock, thus marking an end to his career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exactly a year later he will be back in Laver Cup, but not as a player. He will only be making the draw for the final match of the opening day and return after the match for an interview with Jim Courier.

“I will miss the Laver Cup a lot as a player, and with this last match also played with Rafa, on court with Novak, Andy and everybody there to celebrate my career, will remain a very beautiful moment in my career,” said Federer in his social media post. I’m really looking forward to Vancouver, I’ve only heard great things about the city.”

Who are the players participating in 2023 Laver Cup.

Team World, led by John McEnroe, have so far announced three of their six players so far – World No.9 Taylor Fritz, No.10 Frances Tiafoe, and No.14 Felix Auger-Aliassime. Nick Kyrgios was also slated to appear, but the Aussie, who has missed all the Slams this year owing to injuries, has withdrawn from the event as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, includes World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 5 Holger Rune, No.7 Casper Ruud, and No.8 Andrey Rublev, with further players to be announced in upcoming weeks. While Nadal is out of the entire 2023 season with his hip injury, Djokovic is yet to confirm his participation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON