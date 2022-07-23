Roger Federer's priceless reaction to Novak Djokovic joining him, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray for Laver Cup

Tennis is all set to witness, for the first time ever, the reunion of the famed Big Four to form what has been hailed by fans already as a “Dream Team” as reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic on Friday announced that he would join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray in Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup. And following the big announcement, Federer dropped a priceless reaction on social media.

This is the first time that Djokovic would be back in the Laver Cup tournament since competing in the Chicago event in 2018 alongside Federer. The 2022 edition of the tournament will begin from September 23-25, 2022 and will be held at The O2 Arena in London.

Reacting to the big news on Friday, Federer shared a the picture of the Big Four in his Instagram story and titled it “Dream Team”.

Roger Federer's priceless reaction (Instagram grab)

“I’m really excited to be joining Team Europe again for the Laver Cup at London’s O2 arena in September,” said Djokovic on Friday. “It’s the only competition where you can play in a team environment with guys that you’re normally competing against and to be joining Rafa, Roger and Andy – three of my biggest all-time rivals – it’s going to be a truly unique moment in the history of our sport.”

Team Europe have been the defending champions, having lifted the trophy four times in a row - Prague 2017, Chicago 2018, Geneva 2019 and Boston 2021.

Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg added, “I don’t think I could have imagined having these four icons of the sport on one team together. I know they, like I, appreciate the significance of this moment and will be truly up for it. Each year our goal is to win. With Rafa, Roger, Andy and Novak on the team, I like our chances.”

