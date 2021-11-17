Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Roger Federer set to miss Wimbledon, won't play Australian Open
tennis

Roger Federer set to miss Wimbledon, won't play Australian Open

Roger Federer has said that he would be “incredible surprised” if he regains fitness in time to play in Wimbledon next year.
File Photo of Roger Federer.(AP)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 04:13 PM IST
AP | , Geneva

Roger Federer does not expect to return from his latest knee surgery in time for Wimbledon next June, the tennis great said in an interview published Wednesday by Swiss media.

"The truth is that I’d be incredibly surprised to play Wimbledon,” the 40-year-old Federer told the Tribune de Geneve daily.

Wimbledon starts June 27, and Federer has not played on tour since a straight-set loss at this year's Wimbledon in the quarterfinals in July. Within weeks he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Federer shares the men’s Grand Slam record of 20 titles with Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Federer said there was never a question of playing at the Australian Open when the first Grand Slam of the season starts in January.

“And that’s no surprise,” Federer said. “We knew before the operation that this type would require a months-long break.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
