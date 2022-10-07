'Federer will leave bigger mark than Djokovic. He's bigger icon than Nadal': Ex-tennis star's epic take on GOAT debate

Together the three dominated men's tennis like no other in the history of the sport as the combination of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal claimed 62 of the last 75 Grand Slams and all claiming 20 or more majors in their illustrious career. The sheer dominance had long sparked the GOAT debate among fans, experts and even those present on the tour. And it continues even as Federer has bid adieu to the sport. Former tennis star Tomas Berdych has been the latest entrant to the bandwagon as he gave an epic verdict on the long-standing discussion, as he backed the Swiss maestro as the greatest ever in men's tennis.

Federer ended his 24-year-long career at the Laver Cup last month. He finished his career having won 103 titles which includes 20 Grand Slams. Overall, he stands one behind Djokovic's tally of majors and two behind Nadal. But Berdych believes that the GOAT debate is more than just numbers and Grand Slams.

Those who want to compare the best by numbers will find arguments for different options, " Berdych told half iDnes of the Czech Republic. “The number of Grand Slams may be the most objective measure, but there are athletes who have left a great mark. I think Roger will leave a bigger mark than Djokovic. I think he is a bigger icon than Nadal. Perhaps because he started this great era. What he did for tennis cannot be surpassed by any result”.

Berdych has been among those on tours who have faced the trio, his most prominent run being in the 2010 Wimbledon where he beat Federer in quarters, Djokovic in semis before falling to Nadal in the final.

“A lot of people watched games or started playing because of his ability. That's what makes it superior to the others, " Berdych added . "Though of course I can understand if a fan finds something special in Nadal, Djokovic or other players," he further added.

