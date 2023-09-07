Rohan Bopanna makes history, charges to US Open men's doubles final with Australian partner Matthew Ebden

India's Rohan Bopanna on Thursday became the oldest man in the Open era to reach the final of a Grand Slam as he reached the men's doubles title clash in the 2023 US Open. Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semi-final at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. It marks the second time that the 43-year-old Bopanna has reached the men's doubles final in a Grand Slam, with the previous occasion being in the 2010 US Open in which he reached the title clash with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi. Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in straight sets to sail to the final of the 2023 US Open. (Getty Images via AFP)

The first set was a close affair with Bopanna and Ebden being 4-2 down at one point. The pair then managed to hold serve and then managed to take a break to get back on level term with the French pair. Mahut started struggling with the heat as well during the latter stages of the first set, a problem that has affected a number of players over the course of the Slam this year.

Bopanna and Ebden won the tie breaker 7-3 and had all the momentum going into the second set. They didn't squander any of it and ensured that their opponents took just two games off them and cruised to the final. They will now face either two-time defending champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury or second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, whose semi-final match is scheduled to take place immediately after Bopanna and Ebden's game at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The only Grand Slam title in Bopanna's career has come in the mixed doubles event at the French Open in 2017, in which he had partnered up with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski. He had also reached the mixed doubles finals of the Australian Open earlier this year but finished runners-up. The last time he had reached the final was with Qureshi. Dubbed the "Indo-Pak Express" and had reached the quarter-finals as well in the 2010. In the final of the US Open, Bopanna and Qureshi lost to the Bryan brothers - Bob and Mike Bryan - 7–6 (7–5), 7–6 (7–4).

To be updated…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON