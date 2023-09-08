Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury US Open 2023 Final Live Score: Bopanna eyes men’s doubles title

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury Live Score US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden take on Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the US Open 2023 final, at the Flushing Meadows in New York on Friday. Bopanna and his Australian partner defeated France's Nicolas Mahut, Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semi-final, sealing a 7(7)-6(3) 6-2 victory. Meanwhile, Ram and Salisbury defeated Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in their semi-final fixture, claiming a 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory. Bopanna will be featuring in his career's second men's doubles Grand Slam final. He reached the men's doubles final of the 2010 US Open with Pakistan's Aisam-ul-Haq Quereshi, where they lost to the Bryan Brothers.

Rohan Bopanna Matthew Ebden vs Rajeev Ram Joe Salisbury Live Score US Open 2023 Men's Doubles Final(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)