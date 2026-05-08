Aryna Sabalenka breezed into the third round of the Italian Open on Thursday with a straight-sets win over Barbora Krejcikova, 6-2, 6-3.

Sabalenka, champion Paolini open Italian Open accounts

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World number one and favourite for the women's title in the Italian capital, Sabalenka took one hour and 25 minutes to see off Czech Krejcikova in the final match of the day on centre court.

Sabalenka has never won the Italian Open. Her run to the final two years ago, when she was lost to Iga Swiatek, her best result.

But with the French Open around the corner the Belorussian made no mistake against Krejcikova, a former Wimbledon and French Open champion.

Sabalenka lost the first game on her serve but from there comfortably dealt with Krejcikova to set up a match with Sorana Cirstea in the next round.

The top seed is on the same side of the draw as Coco Gauff, who beat Sabalenka in last year's French Open final and made short work of Tereza Valentova in her opening match of the tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} American star Gauff beat Valentova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes in front of a sparsely-populated centre court, and will play Argentine Solana Sierra in the next round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} American star Gauff beat Valentova 6-3, 6-4 in one hour and 34 minutes in front of a sparsely-populated centre court, and will play Argentine Solana Sierra in the next round. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier Jasmine Paolini launched her title defence by battling back from a set down to beat France's Leolia Jeanjean 6-7 , 6-2, 6-4. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier Jasmine Paolini launched her title defence by battling back from a set down to beat France's Leolia Jeanjean 6-7 , 6-2, 6-4. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Home hope Paolini is bidding to become the first Italian woman to retain the title in Rome, but started slowly at the Foro Italico. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Home hope Paolini is bidding to become the first Italian woman to retain the title in Rome, but started slowly at the Foro Italico. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The world number eight turned on the afterburners after going behind following an error-strewn first set, comfortably turning around the match to secure a spot in the third round, where she will meet Elise Mertens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The world number eight turned on the afterburners after going behind following an error-strewn first set, comfortably turning around the match to secure a spot in the third round, where she will meet Elise Mertens. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "This match was a bit of up and downs, for sure. But I remember last year, I mean, also a lot of up and downs during the tournament," said Paolini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This match was a bit of up and downs, for sure. But I remember last year, I mean, also a lot of up and downs during the tournament," said Paolini. {{/usCountry}}

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Paolini's compatriot Matteo Berrettini fell at the first hurdle, 6-2, 6-3, to Alexei Popyrin, a defeat which will see the former Wimbledon finalist drop out of the top 100 in the men's rankings.

The Rome native has had a hideous time with abdominal injuries in recent years, and since the start of the season when he had to pull out of the Australian Open he has won just nine matches and lost 10.

"It was a pretty bad day, I had no energy and I wasn't able to use the energy of the crowd," said Berrettini.

"This year started in a particular way, and the only way I can move forward is to accept that there will be days like this."

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Another Italian in Lorenzo Sonego was dumped out at the first time of asking, the 30-year-old seen off in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 by Peru's Ignacio Buse on centre court.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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