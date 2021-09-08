Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tennis

Sabalenka makes quick work of Krejcikova en route to US Open semis

Reuters | , New York
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Aryna Sabalenka beats Barbora Krejcikova to reach US Open semi-finals(USA TODAY Sports)

World number two Aryna Sabalenka bulldozed her way past Barbora Krejcikova 6-1 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the US Open semi-final for the first time.

Sabalenka had three double faults in the first game at Arthur Ashe Stadium but still managed to hold serve, then came back in the second game to break a listless Krejcikova, who had just five winners in the first set and struggled badly with her serve.

Krejcikova, who captured her maiden major at Roland Garros this year, saw her serve broken at the start of the second set and while she got a bit of her spark back as the match went on it was too little, too late.

Belarusian Sabalenka, who reached the semi-final at Wimbledon, won eight of the first 10 points in the second set and did not face a single break point after fending off five of the six she faced in the first set.

She closed out the match after one hour and 26 minutes with an ace and beamed at the cheering New York crowd.

"I’m really enjoying my game here and every second on this court," said Sabalenka, who won the Madrid Open in May.

In the semi-final she will face 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez, who has defeated former champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, as well as world number five Elina Svitolina, to reach the last four.

"She’s playing well, she’s moving well," said Sabalenka. "I would say it’s like nothing to lose for her."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
