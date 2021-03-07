Schwartzman sets all-Argentine final in Buenos Aires
The Argentina Open will crown a home-grown champion for the first time in 13 years after top seed Diego Schwartzman cruised past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-4 in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Schwartzman was nearly untouchable in a shut-out opening set against third seed Kecmanovic, who recently added Argentine great David Nalbandian to his coaching team. Schwartzman surrendered just nine points and won 91 per cent of his first serve points (10/11) in the first set, and his aggressive returns kept Kecmanovic under constant pressure.
The Serbian had more chances in the second set, and he fought to extend his stay in the match after Schwartzman took the lead at 3-2. Kecmanovic saved four break points – including a pair of match points at 5-3 – but Schwartzman stayed solid and never dropped serve as he sealed his return to the Buenos Aires final.
Schwartzman has yet to drop a set this week in his hometown. The World No. 9 in the FedEx ATP Rankings served up four aces and converted four of his 12 break points against Kecmanovic en route to victory in an hour and 22 minutes.
(The action from the ATP 250 - Argentina Open - Buenos Aires - Day 7 will be LIVE on EUROSPORT and EUROSPORT HD from 23:30 Hrs (11:30 pm IST) onwards on Sunday, 7th March 2021)
