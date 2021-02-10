Home / Sports / Tennis / Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance in Australian Open
Second seed Halep survives huge scare to advance in Australian Open

Twice Grand Slam winner Halep came into the match with a 3-0 career record against the 27-year-old Australian, ranked 72nd, but found it difficult to pave a way past Tomljanovic's all-or-nothing approach in front of a boisterous Melbourne Court Arena.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her second round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic(REUTERS)

Romanian second seed Simona Halep won five consecutive games to come back from the brink to defeat local hope Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6 6-4 7-5 in an error-strewn match to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

“I expected she’s going to play hard and very strong,” Halep said. “I expected it would be a difficult match, but it was more than I thought. I’m really happy I can smile now.”

After sharing the honours in the first two sets, Tomljanovic surged ahead with a break and a 5-2 lead in the decider only for former world number one Halep to stage a stunning comeback by winning the next five games.

The match saw the players commit over 90 unforced errors and the 29-year-old Romanian put an end to the contest by converting her second match point with a forehand winner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
