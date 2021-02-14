Home / Sports / Tennis / Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals
Serena Williams in Australian Open quarterfinals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Serena Williams of the U.S. leaves the court after winning her fourth-round match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka.(REUTERS)

Serena Williams returned to the Australian Open quarterfinals by getting past No. 7 seed Aryna Sabalenka in three sets here on Sunday.

The 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory put Williams one step closer to her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title overall and eighth championship at Melbourne Park.

Her most recent major trophy came at the Australian Open in 2017.

This was Williams' 62nd fourth-round match at a major tournament — and Sabalenka's second.

They played a similar brand of powerful tennis but Williams was barely better, stealing the last two games after what had been a 4-1 lead in the final set evaporated.

The 39-year-old American next faces either Simona Halep or Iga Swiatek.

Williams took the opening set 6-4, but Sabalenka broke serve three times in a row in the second to grab it by a 6-2 score.

