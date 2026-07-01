Serena Williams tweaked her knee during Wimbledon return at age 44 but still aims to play doubles

Serena Williams tweaked her right knee at Wimbledon during her first singles match in nearly four years but still hopes to play doubles with sister Venus, her agent said on Wednesday. US player Serena Williams reacts as she plays against Australia's Maya Joint during their women's singles first round tennis match on the second day of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships (AFP)

The 44-year-old Williams did not ask for medical treatment during a 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss to 20-year-old Maya Joint of Australia in the first round on Tuesday.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion who won seven of her titles at Wimbledon, did not meet with media after the match.

"Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams," said Jill Smoller, Williams' agent.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week."

Williams confirmed the injury on Instagram and added, "It felt so good to be back on the grass (at) Wimbledon. I'm incredibly thankful for the wild card - and even more grateful my daughters got to see that it's never too late to chase something you love.

"Congratulations to Maya Joint on a great match, and thank you to everyone who showed up and showed me so much love. That feeling will never get old," Williams added.

Serena received wild card invitations from Wimbledon organizers to play both singles and doubles with Venus.

Serena has said that having her two daughters off from school inspired her comeback and it marked the first time that her youngest daughter, Adira, who is almost three, saw her play singles. Adira sat next to her 8-year-old sister, Olympia in the front row of Serena's players' box.

Alexis Ohanian, Williams' husband, wrote on social media: "Our little family is so proud of you @serenawilliams - even though it wasn't the outcome you wanted, you're an inspiration. We love you"

He added that the kids "are also happy they got to stay up a bit past their bedtime."

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka also paid tribute to Serena and her sister on social media: "I really wonder if Serena and Venus know how much they mean to us," Osaka posted.

Then after winning her second-round match Wednesday, Osaka discussed watching Serena play.

"The montages that they had before the match started made me really emotional because I feel like I've watched her growing up," Osaka said.

"Now I feel like I'm grown up and I get the privilege of watching her again. So it was really cool."

Fellow American Tommy Paul watched, too.

"It's pretty impressive at her age," Paul said.

“She was striking the ball pretty well, returning pretty well. I thought she was going to go after it a little bit more. ... I think it would have helped her a lot to have maybe a match of singles before coming out to Wimbledon. But she's Serena. She can do whatever she wants.”